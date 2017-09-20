With the help of the Municipality’s Heritage Advisory Committee, local artist, Don Munz, has arranged to have all his original paintings of scenes from Kemptville’s past reproduced as prints. Jim Beveridge of the B&H store in Kemptville, had them all mounted a few weeks ago and they will be on display soon in his store. Special thanks to Ted Hitsman of Canal Gallery in Merrickville for having donated his time to have them all laminated and dry mounted. One of them has also been framed, as a sample. Thanks also to Jim and Judy for graciously promoting them in the B&H.

Don donated all these prints as a fund-raising project for the Oxford Mills Community Association, to help in paying off the costs of the new gazebo, which now has been built and placed at Maplewood Park in Oxford Mills, with the essential support of Lockwood Brothers Construction. The Oxford Mills Community would like to thank Don, from our hearts, for his generosity.

These prints are now on sale at the B&H, and would make lovely gifts for family and friends. To have them laminated and dry mounted would cost on average $25, or to have them beautifully framed (see it at the B&H), just under $150 at Canal Gallery. Each package of ten prints costs 40.00 and can be purchased at the B&H.