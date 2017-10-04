Students of École publique Rivière Rideau of the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (CEPEO) celebrated Franco-Ontarian Day on September 25.

As the school recently opened in North Grenville, the City Council raised the Franco-Ontarian flag for the first time in its history. A convoy of the school’s elementary and junior high students, quickly joined by students from surrounding schools, arrived at the site after a walk through the streets of the city. The objective was to showcase their pride. Some of them, from the Centre d’excellence artistique de l’Ontario (CEAO), which is home to École secondaire publique De La Salle, then began singing the now famous “Mon beau drapeau” (my beautiful flag).