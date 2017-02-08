The Merrickville Hockey Team of 1903-1904. The photograph, taken by the H.A. Ross Studio of Smiths Falls, is in the historical society’s digital collection. The officials were Jas. Mills, F.A.J. Davis, G.R. Putnam (Reeve) and T. G. Edwards. The team included Gordon Angus (goaltender), Tom Kyle (point), Mervyn Miskelly (Merkley?) (rover), John Cranston (rover), George Laycock (centre), Harry Watchorn (wing) and Jud Watchorn (wing).

by Michael Whittaker

Discover the digital archives and genealogy collection at Merrickville Public Library Saturday, February 11 at 2 pm. The Merrickville and District Historical Society digital archives are quickly and easily searched with the new “Past Perfect” software. Using key words and related fields, researchers can find annotated artefacts, documents and photos held in the Blockhouse Museum and in secure storage.

There will be an introduction to the Alice Hughes Genealogy Collection and its ongoing digitization project. Some of the Merrickville-Wolford genealogies may have complementary holdings in the historical society’s digital archives.

Please notify the Library of your intention to attend by calling 613-258-0477.