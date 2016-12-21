submitted by Mary Campbell, Education and Support Coordinator, Alzheimer Society Lanark Leeds Grenville

The holidays are approaching and families will be getting together to celebrate the festive season. But for families living with Alzheimer’s disease, the holidays can be filled with stress and frustration. Festivities can agitate, confuse, and over stimulate persons living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Tip 1 – Planning can avoid holiday stress

Caregivers can experience less difficulty if they consider ahead of time what may be expected of those living with Alzheimer’s disease, both socially and emotionally. Discuss holiday celebrations with relatives and close friends in advance. Ask for assistance. Plan to maintain a regular routine while trying to provide a pleasant, meaningful and calm holiday event. Celebrate early in the day or have a noon meal rather than a late dinner.

Tip 2 – Prepare the person living with Alzheimer’s disease

Preparing the person living with Alzheimer’s disease for the upcoming holiday events can allow both the caregiver and the loved one a better holiday experience. Talk about and show photos of family members and friends who will be in attendance. Have a “quiet” room in case things get too hectic. Play familiar music and serve favourite traditional holiday foods. Schedule naps, especially if the person usually takes naps. Schedule family and friends visit times.

Tip 3 – Prepare family members and friends

Preparing families and friends with an honest appraisal of the person’s condition can help avoid uncomfortable or harmful situations. Familiarize family members and friends with behaviours and condition changes. Recommend practical and useful gifts. Give advice on the best way to communicate with the loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Tip 4 – Ensure a safe environment

Consider these tips to reduce the risk of injury and situations that could be unsafe for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease. Assign a “buddy” to watch out for the person to ensure their comfort. Arrange ample space for walking side-by-side, for wheelchairs, and walkers. Keep walking areas clear. Consider seating options so the person living with Alzheimer’s disease can best focus on the conversation and be least distracted. Don’t serve alcohol, which may lead to inappropriate behavior or interactions with medications. Accommodate changes in vision. Place contrasting-color rugs in front of doors or steps. Limit access to places where injuries occur, such as a kitchen or stairwell. Check temperature of water and food. Create an even level of lighting; avoid blinking lights. Keep decorations simple; avoid using candies, artificial fruits/vegetables, or other edibles as decorations.

Remember, the holidays are opportunities to share time with family and friends. Pre-plan these celebrations so that all may enjoy their time together.

Did you know? The Alzheimer Society books one-on-one appointments to discuss your personal situation with Alzheimer’s disease. Please call toll free 1-866-576-8556.