St. John’s United Church, 400 Prescott, Kemptville. All are welcome on November 25, 9 am to 2 pm., for our annual Holly Tea and Bazaar. Lots on offer: bake table, silent auction, seasonal crafts, treasure table, door prizes, something for everyone. Join us for morning coffee and a treat or stay for lunch and enjoy some Christmas musical entertainment. For further details, please check out our web site: www.kemptvilleunitedchurch.org, or call the office at 613-258-3259. Fully accessible. We look forward to spending time with you.