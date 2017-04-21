The Artists of the Manotick Art Association have spent the long winter months creating new works of art, and are looking forward to showing them to you at the Annual Spring Show and Sale. Over fifty local artists will be displaying original works in watercolour, oil, pastel and acrylic, as well as photography and glasswork.

The show will open on the evening of Friday, April 21st at 6:30pm with a Vernissage. With music, wine (many thanks to Royal Lepage!) and tasty morsels from many of Manotick’s fine eateries, this is always a very popular event; and at just $10.00 admission, tickets will be going quickly. Get yours at Manotick Office Pro, Lindsay & MaCaffrey in the Manotick Mews or on line at www.manotickart.ca.

Entry to the show is free on Saturday April 22nd and Sunday April 23rd, from 10:30am to 4:30pm. Cash donations to the Manotick Food Cupboard will be gratefully accepted.

The venue for the Spring Show and Sale is the Manotick Curling Centre, 5519 South River Drive, Manotick.

For more information about the show visit www.manotickart.ca.