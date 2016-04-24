Search
Choir Director Phil Konopka is a mainstay in the North Grenville Music scene. He directs the KYMTC, the NG Concert choir, as well as plays keys and organ for his church and several other projects!
Here he gives a little insight into the workings of the Concert Choir.

