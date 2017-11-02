ArtScene started as a dream in 2009 and the years since have seen a steady stream of visitors pass through our gallery. It is now time for that dream to expand and grow.

With the opening of our new location at 11 Centre Street in Spencerville, we are also launching our new direction “ArtScene Spencerville – Into the Future”. Our relocation to 11 Centre Street offers us the opportunity to explore some exciting new initiatives.

This change will allow us to evolve into a true not-for-profit community art gallery and all that this entails, including membership support, and complimentary space for emerging local artists to display their art on a limited basis, something they would not otherwise have the opportunity to do.

Our new space will allow us to accommodate additional members, as well as potentially offering an attractive year round venue for small receptions. It will also offer us the opportunity to display art outside, thus offering additional local colour. ArtScene is located in historic Spencerville, Ontario and visitors delight in the unspoiled village as well as the excellent calibre of the art found in this quiet corner of the province.

Our “Relocation Celebration” will take place on November 10, 2017 between 6 pm and 8 pm, with the ribbon cutting at 7 pm. The public is invited to drop by, meet the artists and enjoy both the art and the refreshments. Take the drive and experience a city calibre gallery in the tranquility of a country village.

For more information, please visit us on Facebook or contact Colleen Morris-Wilson at 613-258-4400 or [email protected].