Picture: Top jailbird from 2015, Dermid O’Farrell from O’Farrell Financial who raised over $1,000 for KYC programming and was served bread and water for his stint in the “ogie”

The Kemptville Youth Centre [KYC] will be filled with fun and antics once again on Friday, April 1, between 1 and 8 pm, for the 4th Annual Jail and Bail sponsored by Sheppard and Associates. Many local celebrities will be joining KYC youth, staff and volunteers to raise funds for local programs like drop-in times, swimming programs, camping trips, field trips and sports nights.

Lined up for action packed 10-minute trials on April Fool’ Day are jailbirds Cathy Sheppard from Sheppard and Associates, Councillor Donovan Arnaud, Deputy Fire Chief Randy Urslak, Dermid O’Farrell and Daren Givoque from O’Farrell Financial, David Goode, Jim Lamb, Robin Heald and Bridget Manahan from KYC, Gerald Tallman from Tallman Truck Centre, Tracy McDonald from CSE Consulting, John Barclay from the BIA, Sandy Carré from Kemptville Insurance, Jeff Goodman, Lindsay Kiervin, Matt Nicholls, Ken Gehrels from Kemptville Christian Reformed Church, Stephanie Brazeau from Coldwell Banker, Jennifer Brazeau, Josh Rekmans and Christopher Rekmans from Rekmans Auto, Warren O’Callahan from Kemptville Wildcats, Cathy Sharpe, Arbie RBC, Terrilee Kelford, Lisa Leduc from Yazdani Dentistry and many more to come.

Some jailbirds are puzzling over their charges for jail and bail again this year, looking for something funny. The best ones are being built on what the person is doing in the community.