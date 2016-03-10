Picture: Top jailbird from 2015, Dermid O’Farrell from O’Farrell Financial who raised over $1,000 for KYC programming and was served bread and water for his stint in the “ogie”
The Kemptville Youth Centre [KYC] will be filled with fun and antics once again on Friday, April 1, between 1 and 8 pm, for the 4th Annual Jail and Bail sponsored by Sheppard and Associates. Many local celebrities will be joining KYC youth, staff and volunteers to raise funds for local programs like drop-in times, swimming programs, camping trips, field trips and sports nights.
Lined up for action packed 10-minute trials on April Fool’ Day are jailbirds Cathy Sheppard from Sheppard and Associates, Councillor Donovan Arnaud, Deputy Fire Chief Randy Urslak, Dermid O’Farrell and Daren Givoque from O’Farrell Financial, David Goode, Jim Lamb, Robin Heald and Bridget Manahan from KYC, Gerald Tallman from Tallman Truck Centre, Tracy McDonald from CSE Consulting, John Barclay from the BIA, Sandy Carré from Kemptville Insurance, Jeff Goodman, Lindsay Kiervin, Matt Nicholls, Ken Gehrels from Kemptville Christian Reformed Church, Stephanie Brazeau from Coldwell Banker, Jennifer Brazeau, Josh Rekmans and Christopher Rekmans from Rekmans Auto, Warren O’Callahan from Kemptville Wildcats, Cathy Sharpe, Arbie RBC, Terrilee Kelford, Lisa Leduc from Yazdani Dentistry and many more to come.
Some jailbirds are puzzling over their charges for jail and bail again this year, looking for something funny. The best ones are being built on what the person is doing in the community.
Ken Gehrels has been charged with “being the RiNG Leader of North Grenville”. A KYC sleeper cell has obtained a video of Ken speaking about the need of support for the RiNG Movement that will be available for viewing in the KYC Kangaroo Court.
Cathryn Pentland-Bruck is being charged with “being too Furrific”, and who can blame her? So many are getting enjoyment from the play on words for her charge.
KYC would like to thank the sponsors already lined up for this years’ event, including Sheppard and Associates as Title Sponsor; Registration Sponsor is Yazdani Dentistry, Prosecution Sponsor is CSE Consulting, Defense Sponsor is The Law Office of Connie Lamble, and Snack Sponsor is Stephanie Brazeau from Coldwell Banker. KYC is still looking for a Courtroom Sponsor, Judge’s Table Sponsor, Tickle Trunk Sponsor and a Jailbird Number Sponsor.
There is still time to become a jailbird, a sponsor, or to donate to help your favourite jailbird stay out of jail. Go tohttp://www.kyc.myevent.com to find your favourite jailbird, read up on their charge and read the funny comments left by their friends.
KYC will be posting the times that our jailbirds will be answering to the judge on The Kemptville Youth Centre’s Facebook page and theKYC.myevent.com page. Join them for an afternoon of fun and laughs.
