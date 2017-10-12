KDH celebrates new clinic space

Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) has new state-of-the-art clinic space, thanks to the renovation of 4,000 square feet its upper level. On Friday September 29, KDH staff, board members, volunteers and local dignitaries gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the new space.

“The clinics will function as a gateway to services that KDH will offer here at 2675 Concession Road,” said KDH CEO Frank Vassallo. “They will also be a gateway to services that will be provided by our local community partners and by our partners outside of North Grenville.”

The new clinic space will enable KDH to provide additional programs for children and youth, expanded services for people with chronic illnesses like diabetes, and a variety of new specialists’ clinics. Chair of the hospital’s Board of Directors, Karen Cooper, says the need for these services became apparent during a series of consultations held in 2016 to inform the development of the hospital’s current strategic plan.

Patient and Family Advisor, Shawn Tobin, said he is very proud to have been a part of the renovation and re-organization of the underutilised space. “The new clinics are inviting and welcoming,” he told the crowd. “And they will provide new services for young and old [as well as] a better patient experience.”

Chair of the Hospital Foundation Board, Robert Noseworthy, expressed his thanks to those who supported the clinic renovation, particularly the Tallman and Norenburg families, who have both been long-time supporters of the hospital. The Foundation has currently raised $400,000 of it’s $1,000,000 campaign goal, and is relying on the generosity of the North Grenville community to help raise the rest.

Mr. Vassallo also thanked the members of the project team, including Bryden Martel Architects Inc., WSP Mechanical/Electrical Engineers, BTY Group, and KDH’s own Harold Westendorp (General Contractor) and Tammy Buehlow (Project Administrator). He commended the team for their commitment to completing the project to the highest standards of quality, on time and on budget. Attendees at the Grand Opening also enjoyed tours of the new clinic space, and light refreshments provided by the hospital’s department of Food and Nutrition Services.