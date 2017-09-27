KDH invites the public to a Grand Opening

After months of planning and construction, Kemptville District Hospital [KDH] is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the new Clinics at KDH on September 29, 2017 from 4 to 6 pm.

The community at large is invited to attend this special event, which will include tours of the state of the art new clinic space and light refreshments; the official Opening Ceremonies will begin at 4:30 pm.

Speakers at the Opening Ceremonies will include Leeds Grenville MPP Steve Clark, North Grenville Mayor David Gordon, KDH Board Chair Karen Cooper, Foundation Board Chair Robert Noseworthy, and the hospital’s CEO, Frank Vassallo.

“We are hoping to see a great turnout from the communities we serve, said CEO Vassallo. “This modernization project was planned specifically to meet their needs, identified in a series of public consultations we held in 2016. The new clinic space will enable us to provide new programs for children and youth, additional specialists’ clinics, and expanded programming for people with chronic illnesses like diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD)”.

4,000 square feet of under-utilized space on the upper level of the hospital have been modernized to create the new clinic space, which can accommodate up to six different clinics at a time, compared to the three small clinic rooms previously available. With double the number of clinic spaces, KDH can add a variety of new specialists’ clinics. New offerings may include clinics for concussion, pain management, urology and more. The first new clinic to open will be an ophthalmology clinic, coming this Fall.

The hospital’s current clinics have been operating in the new clinic space since September 11, 2017. “This ‘soft’ opening was planned,” explained Mr. Vassallo, “so that patients could begin using the more efficient and comfortable new space as soon as possible. It has also given us the opportunity to assess the patient flow, the admitting function, and the operation of communication technologies, as well as fine-tune the signage.”

KDH welcomes feedback on its new clinic space. Please contact Patient Relations at 613.258.6133 ext. 223 or [email protected].