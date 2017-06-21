KDHA Hey Day 2017 THANK YOU!

by Jolene Stover

On June 8 and 9, the 57th Annual Hey Day yard sale was held at the NG Curling Club. Organized by the Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary, it was once again a HUGE success.

An event of this magnitude does not happen without the generous donations of so many in our community. Without the donations there would not be a Hey Day! We rely 100% on the donation of “time”. The remarkable volunteers worked tirelessly during the 26+ hours spent making this event the success that it is year after year. You all make Hey Day happen, you show up with family and friends year after year, some for over a remarkable 50 years! KDHA thanks to all of you!

Hey Day is a tradition, one that we hope will engage the youth of our community and those who are new to Kemptville, who at one time or another will find comfort in the fact they have such an amazing hospital accessible to them and their families.

At 1:00 pm on Saturday, winners of all the draws and raffles were announced. The big winner was John Currie, who won almost $3,000 on the 50-50 draw. Additional raffle winners included: Eric Ivaner, Beth McPhee, Hanna Mansfield, Tammy Beuhlow, Lillian Leonard, Trent Blanchett, Sharon Pinney, D Barkley, Nate Chinard, Brenda Lee and Kelly Pinhey.

In addition to thanking the volunteers, donors and shoppers, the KDH Auxiliary would like to especially thank the many businesses and groups that contributed to Hey Day again this year. These businesses continue to support our community, event after event: please say “Thank you” by supporting their business.

Several deserve special mention: Jim and Judy Beveridge – B&H Foodliner for an endless list of items; Corey Lockwood – Dumpster4Rent for the two much needed dumpsters; Kevin Render and Diana Fisher for MC’ing again this year; Bob Beshara – Class Axe Guitars for donating our speaker system; Kemptville Truck Centre generously contributed trucks and drivers; Corey Arcand – Arcand Party Tents for the tent for our “outdoor” section.

Café supplies were donated by Albert’s Meat Shop, Beking Poultry Farm, Loughlin’s General Store (Hallville) and Lanthier Bakery. B&H Foodliner contributed food items for the canteen and Betsy Boxes, as well as lending grocery carts, which were of great help in transporting goods during the sorting and set-up process.

The NG Curling Club for allowing us to rent the facilities and Wayne Vachon for the event; Grahame’s Bakery – for the generous donation of baked goods for our bake table; Sherry’s Kitchen in Heckston, for the yummy Bake Table treats.

Thank you to all the business’s that posted our Hey Day posters, flyers and ads and allowed us to sell our 50/50 tickets. Local charities benefited from the unsold goods.

I am proud to be part of the Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary and all the amazing fund raising they continue to do in support of our local hospital, and their efforts to enhance the patient experience. We are an extremely lucky community to have such an incredible facility accessible to our families. We need to continue to support the many fund raising efforts that go on throughout the year. There is no government funding available to the hospital to purchase what it needs to care for the patients. All the funds raised at Hey Day go towards the purchase of much needed equipment, including pain pumps for palliative care, televisions for patient rooms, blanket warmers, ECG machine, Defibrillator/Monitor and so much more.

Hey Day is KDHA largest fund raising event, and it would not happen without the support of our generous community! See you all at the 58th Annual Hey Day!