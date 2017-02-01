Kemptville & District Home Support, the place for Active Aging–February has arrived and activities are ready and waiting for you! There are many activities to keep involved and active, and are scheduled in either the Activity Room or in the Cheryl J. Brown Centre. KDHSI is located at 215 Sanders St., Suite 101 in Old Town Kemptville. Coming this spring is KDHSI’s 1st Annual big Band Dance being held at the Municipal Centre Saturday April 8th. This will be an evening filled with great company and wonderful live music by ‘The Jive Wires”! For more information please call 613-258-3203.
Wednesday February 1
Bridge
9:00-12 noon
Diners Club
12 noon by reservation
Thursday February 2
Foot Care Clinic
By appointment
Exercise Class
9:00-10:00
Sing’n Seniors
1:30 pm
Friday February 3
Foot Care Clinic
By appointment
Alzheimer Society
9:00-4:00
By appointment
Call 1-866-576-8556
Exercise Class
11:00 – 12 noon
Monday February 6
Euchre
1:00 to 4:00
Tuesday February 7
Exercise Class
9:00-10:00
Art Class with Gayle
10:00-12 noon
Skip-Bo
10:00-12 noon
Create-a-Card with Tina
1:00-3:00
Wednesday February 8
Bridge
9:00-12 noon
Diners Club
12 noon by reservation
Thursday February 9
Foot Care Clinic
By appointment
Exercise Class
9:00-10:00
Sing’n Seniors
1:30 pm
Friday February 10
Foot Care Clinic
By appointment
Exercise Class
11:00 – 12 noon
Monday February 13
Euchre
1:00 to 4:00
Parkinson Support Group
1:30 pm
Tuesday February 14
Exercise Class
9:00-10:00
Art Class with Gayle
10:00-12 noon
Skip-Bo
10:00-12 noon
Create-a-Card with Tina
1:00-3:00
Wednesday February 15
Bridge
9:00-12 noon
Diners Club
12 noon by reservation
Thursday February 16
Foot Care Clinic
By appointment
Exercise Class
9:00-10:00
Sing’n Seniors
1:30-3:00
Friday February 17
Foot Care Clinic
By appointment
Exercise Class
11:00 – 12 noon
Monday February 20
OFFICE CLOSED – Family Day
Tuesday February 21
Exercise Class
9:00-10:00
Art Class with Gayle
10:00-12 noon
Skip-Bo
10:00-12 noon
Create-a-Card with Tina
1:00-3:00
Euchre
1:00 to 4:00
Wednesday February 22
Bridge
9:00-12 noon
Diners’ Club
12 noon by reservation
Thursday February 23
Foot Care Clinic
By appointment
Exercise Class
9:00-10:00
Sing’nSeniors
1:30 pm
Alzheimer Caregiver Support Group
1:00–3:00
Friday February 24
Foot Care Clinic
By appointment
Exercise Class
11:00 – 12 noon
Monday February 27
Euchre
1:00 to 4:00
Bingo 1:00-4:00
Tuesday February 28
Exercise Class
9:00-10:00
Art Class with Gayle
10:00-12 noon
Skip-Bo
10:00-12 noon
Create-a-Card with Tina
1:00-3:00
For more information on how to get involved in the activities, or to volunteer, please call KDHSI at 613-258-3203 or stop by for a tour!
