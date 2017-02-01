Kemptville & District Home Support, the place for Active Aging–February has arrived and activities are ready and waiting for you! There are many activities to keep involved and active, and are scheduled in either the Activity Room or in the Cheryl J. Brown Centre. KDHSI is located at 215 Sanders St., Suite 101 in Old Town Kemptville. Coming this spring is KDHSI’s 1st Annual big Band Dance being held at the Municipal Centre Saturday April 8th. This will be an evening filled with great company and wonderful live music by ‘The Jive Wires”! For more information please call 613-258-3203.

Wednesday February 1

Bridge

9:00-12 noon

Diners Club

12 noon by reservation

Thursday February 2

Foot Care Clinic

By appointment

Exercise Class

9:00-10:00

Sing’n Seniors

1:30 pm

Friday February 3

Foot Care Clinic

By appointment

Alzheimer Society

9:00-4:00

By appointment

Call 1-866-576-8556

Exercise Class

11:00 – 12 noon

Monday February 6

Euchre

1:00 to 4:00

Tuesday February 7

Exercise Class

9:00-10:00

Art Class with Gayle

10:00-12 noon

Skip-Bo

10:00-12 noon

Create-a-Card with Tina

1:00-3:00

Wednesday February 8

Bridge

9:00-12 noon

Diners Club

12 noon by reservation

Thursday February 9

Foot Care Clinic

By appointment

Exercise Class

9:00-10:00

Sing’n Seniors

1:30 pm

Friday February 10

Foot Care Clinic

By appointment

Exercise Class

11:00 – 12 noon

Monday February 13

Euchre

1:00 to 4:00

Parkinson Support Group

1:30 pm

Tuesday February 14

Exercise Class

9:00-10:00

Art Class with Gayle

10:00-12 noon

Skip-Bo

10:00-12 noon

Create-a-Card with Tina

1:00-3:00

Wednesday February 15

Bridge

9:00-12 noon

Diners Club

12 noon by reservation

Thursday February 16

Foot Care Clinic

By appointment

Exercise Class

9:00-10:00

Sing’n Seniors

1:30-3:00

Friday February 17

Foot Care Clinic

By appointment

Exercise Class

11:00 – 12 noon

Monday February 20

OFFICE CLOSED – Family Day

Tuesday February 21

Exercise Class

9:00-10:00

Art Class with Gayle

10:00-12 noon

Skip-Bo

10:00-12 noon

Create-a-Card with Tina

1:00-3:00

Euchre

1:00 to 4:00

Wednesday February 22

Bridge

9:00-12 noon

Diners’ Club

12 noon by reservation

Thursday February 23

Foot Care Clinic

By appointment

Exercise Class

9:00-10:00

Sing’nSeniors

1:30 pm

Alzheimer Caregiver Support Group

1:00–3:00

Friday February 24

Foot Care Clinic

By appointment

Exercise Class

11:00 – 12 noon

Monday February 27

Euchre

1:00 to 4:00

Bingo 1:00-4:00

Tuesday February 28

Exercise Class

9:00-10:00

Art Class with Gayle

10:00-12 noon

Skip-Bo

10:00-12 noon

Create-a-Card with Tina

1:00-3:00

For more information on how to get involved in the activities, or to volunteer, please call KDHSI at 613-258-3203 or stop by for a tour!