The Kemptville District Hospital has been decorated for the holidays thanks to the hard work of the KDH Auxiliary and generous donations from other members of the community.

This year there is an impressive poinsettia tree in the main lobby of the hospital donated by Colleen and Roger Gunthorpe of HMS Tropical Plants Inc. “It was a special privilege for us this year to do this in memory of Harry Pratt who did more for the community than many could ever have imagined,” Roger said.

Two of the trees in the hospital (one in the front lobby and another in long-term care) were decorated by the local Gamma Lambda chapter of the sorority Beta Sigma Phi. Decorating trees in the hospital is a tradition for the chapter and they have been doing it for over 20 years.

The KDH Auxiliary also worked hard to brighten up the hospital for the holiday season by putting Christmas swags on each of the patient doors and adding a couple of wreaths to the nurses’ station. There are also two impressive miniature Christmas village scenes made from figurines donated by a family member of one of the women in the Auxiliary.