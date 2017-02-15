by Catherine Johnson

As we welcome 2017, I am sure you are all dreaming of the upcoming gardening season. This is the time of year for searching through the seed catalogs and drawing up the plans for next summer. It has been a while since I have caught you all up to date on our many activities.

The Kemptville Horticultural Society welcomes all men and women, from novice (or wannabe) gardeners to master gardeners. Some members have well established gardens and some come to get ideas on where to start. The society meets the third Wednesday of the month at the Kemptville Pentecostal Church (1964 County Road 43) at 7:30 pm. Each month we have a guest presentation following our short business meeting.

At our November meeting we welcomed Vanessa from the Dill Flower Studios in Kemptville. She offered us a lively and informative workshop on the art of Christmas arrangements. She created some beautiful Christmas arrangements that we auctioned off at the end of her workshop.

After taking a short break for the busy month of December, we met again in January for our AGM and yearly elections. We are pleased to welcome back Diane Tappin as our President. Most of the last year’s executive remained the same, with one exception, Joyce Wood, who filled the one vacant spot on the board of directors. After the business part of our meeting, we welcomed Laura Moses (a Master Gardener) who gave an enthusiastic demonstration on container gardening…. Pots that WOW!! Who knew how much containers could change and enhance the look of a garden?

Looking forward to the upcoming gardening season, The Kemptville Horticultural Society is pleased to announce our biannual garden tour: 2017 Bud to Bloom Garden tour to be held on June 24, 2017. Tickets will be available to be purchased later in the spring. This year we are offering 8 outstanding gardens as part of the tour, as well as a tea to be held at the Community Hall in Burritt’s Rapids. We are also pleased that Rideau Woodland Ramble has agreed to be the 9th stop on the tour and we thank them for their offer of plants that will be used to decorate the Burritt’s Rapids hall. The gardens will range from smaller beautifully landscaped gardens located within the town of Kemptville to larger country gardens, some that showcase both outstanding hard and soft landscape ideas. Be prepared to be amazed. Please make sure you save the date and watch for more information to follow. Proceeds from the garden tour will go towards our two Horticultural Bursaries awarded to students from the area.

You are welcome to be our guest at your first meeting. Our next meeting is on Wednesday February 15 at 7:30 at 1964 County Road 43. If you are interested in joining, yearly membership fees are $15. Whether you are an experienced gardener or someone moving into one of the many new homes being built in North Grenville, we will have something of interest for you. There is also plenty of free gardening advice available during coffee and refreshments. We look forward to meeting you.