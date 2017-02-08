by Lisa Skentelbery

Ever wondered what Kemptville Women in Business is all about? On February 13, from 7-9 pm, a Meet & Greet event will be held at the Grenville Mutual Insurance Building at 380 Colonnade Drive, Kemptville so that the public can attend, get to know some great local businesses with women at the helm, and for other women in business to come by and meet us to see if this might be an opportunity for networking (and so much more) that they’d like to try on for size.

We are a networking group for female entrepreneurs and business women who want to share lessons and experiences and develop friendships with like-minded individuals so we can refer each other with confidence.

Started in 2011 by five local businesswomen, KWIB meets once a month to exchange wisdom and laughs and endeavor to do some good giving back to their community. This year, we made donations and did some fundraising for Ryan’s Well Foundation and helped support a Global Vision participant in the 2016 Junior Team Canada: Mission to China.

The Meet & Greet evening runs from 7-9 pm and will feature displays by the KWIB members, refreshments, and fabulous door prizes.

Please come out and meet us!