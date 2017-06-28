KPI is 50 years young

Kemptville Players is celebrating Canada’s 150th with a celebration all its own. Our 50th anniversary is this year, and we are thankful for having brought such diverse plays to Kemptville as Noel Coward’s, “I’ll Leave It To You” (April, 1967) right up to the radio play, “The Man With Bogart’s Face” in the spring of 2017.

You can look forward to our fall production of “Sadie Flynn Comes to Big Oak” in the Municipal Centre in October – we have no intention of slowing down. Ever since our inception, we have tried to produce two plays per year to Kemptville audiences.

Over the years, KPI has participated in Blood Donor Clinics, Canada Day and Christmas Parades, and Dandelion Festivals. We have also done many murder mysteries, both in town and in neighbouring municipalities.

KPI works with both high schools in town, holding forth a small bursary for anyone going on to further an education in the theatre.

From our early days as the St. James Players, to Kemptville Players Inc., we are still dedicated to having a fantastic time while delivering quality plays to our audience. We welcome anyone who would like to join us – either as an audience member, or part of our group. Check us out on facebook, or on our website at www.kemptvilleplayers.com.