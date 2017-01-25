by Hilary Thomsson

The Kemtpville Youth Centre (KYC) welcomed a new operations manager at the beginning of this year. Pat Henderson, originally from Midland, Ontario, is excited about his new position at the Youth Centre. “It was a nice early Christmas present when I got the word that I got the job.”

Pat has an extensive background in facility management and marketing. He also has experience of, and loves, working with youth. He worked for many years in the Toronto area for a company called Canlan Ice Sports, which owns and manages ice rinks throughout Canada and the U.S. “I did a little bit of everything,” Pat says. “I ran tournaments for kids, programs, camps and skills clinics. I was also sales and marketing manager for a few years.”

Pat moved to the Ottawa area when he was offered a contract position managing a rink in Rockland. When that contract ended, he was offered another position in Toronto, but he decided to stay in Ottawa because he fell in love with the area. It is also where he met his fiancée. In his spare time he volunteers coaching a girls 15 and under volleyball team and has run volleyball skills clinics and camps in the past.

As Operations Manager at KYC, Pat hopes to use his experience and love of working with youth to strengthen the Youth Centre and what it has to offer. “It’s really nice to see that it’s a popular place for people and for the kids,” he says. “I think it’s a great opportunity for me to continue to make it grow. The numbers could still go up, and that has to do with marketing what we have available and making sure that everybody in the North Grenville area understands what we do and what we offer.”

Pat also hopes to work with the Youth Centre’s program coordinator, Bridget Manahan, to create even more great programming. “Between the two of us, it’s figuring out what more we can offer the kids to give them more opportunities to continue to grow as people,” he says. “For me it’s about seeing the kids develop.”

He says would love to have something at the Centre on weekends, in addition to the weekday activities they run currently, like bake night and sports night. He also wants to make sure the Centre’s four main fundraisers are successful, and to look into other fundraising options for the future. “There are lots of opportunities to grow,” he says. “There is always some way to get better at what you do.”

After just three weeks on the job, Pat is getting acclimatised to a new facility and town. While he is living in Stittsville with his fiancée, he says he is looking forward to becoming a part of the North Grenville community. He already feels very welcome, as many people have stopped in to the Youth Centre to introduce themselves. “I’m super excited that I’m here,” he says. “It’s a great opportunity for me to grow as a person as well.”