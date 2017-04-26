The executive and members of Royal Canadian Legion Kemptville Branch 212 are pleased to extend an invitation to Veterans, past and presently serving members of the military and the general public, to attend an outdoor Dedication Ceremony marking the 60th Anniversary of the Grand Opening of the Legion Building and Upper Hall. This commemorative event will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2017, commencing at 2:00 pm. (For those who are not familiar with the area, the Legion Building is located at 100 Reuben Crescent, Kemptville, Ontario opposite Riverside Park).

On this important historical occasion, the Legion Building and Hall is to be formally dedicated to our Fallen Comrades by way of a plaque which reads:

“This building is dedicated to the courageous men and women of the Town of Kemptville, and the Townships of Oxford-on-Rideau and South Gower, who gave up their lives in military service to Canada and the Commonwealth. We Will Remember Them.”

The list of honoured guests includes North Grenville Mayor David Gordon and Royal Canadian Legion representatives Comrade Ken Sorrenti, Vice President, Ontario Provincial Command and Comrade Anne Dutcher, Zone G3 Commander.

There will be limited seating for Veterans and their guests during the ceremony.

Should we encounter inclement weather on that date; the Dedication Ceremony will be re-scheduled to take place on Canada Day, Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 2:00 pm.