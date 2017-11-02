The Mountain Township and District Lions Club was honoured to have the 2951 Canadian Forces Station Leitrim Royal Canadian Army Cadets in attendance at the last meeting (many of whom are residents of the Mountain area). The Club was proud to donate $500.00 towards their trip to Vimy Ridge for the 100th anniversary ceremony this upcoming November 11. The cadets expressed their gratitude as they will be helping represent Canada at this important event.

The club also welcomed five new prospective members who were given a glimpse into what its means to be a Lion. After a fantastic meal, current members shared why they were thankful to be a member of Lions. A long list of community initiatives was provided, including: Hill 70 Memorial, Canada Day Festivities as well as contributions to local hospitals and for the Ag Hall renovations. The Club has also played an important role in providing direct assistance to many local families who experienced various hardships.

Our Fall Show is nearly sold out for November 4, featuring Eddie and the Stingrays. Come out for the entertainment and help us support the work of the Lions in our community. Please see your local Lions member for tickets.