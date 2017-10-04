Literary Follies celebrates 15th Anniversary

The Literary Follies, scheduled for Sunday, October 22, 2017, will feature three well-known guest authors who will focus largely on Canadiana. This year’s event, the 15th Anniversary according to the Friends of the North Grenville Public Library, is slated for the Grenville Mutual Building.

Author J. William Galbraith will highlight the career of John Buchan, best known for penning thrillers such as The Thirty-Nine Steps which was adapted into a Hitchcock movie. Many will recall that the Kemptville Players presented an adaptation of this popular novel a few years ago. What many may have forgotten is that he was also Lord Tweedsmuir, Canada’s fifteenth Governor General from 1935 to 1940. He worked tirelessly for Canadian unity and promoted the sovereignty of Canada. In 1937, he founded the Governor General’s Awards.

Two other authors on the program are Victor Suthern who will discuss Captain Cook in Canada: from Louisbourg to Nootka and Dan Black who will share his book, Child Soldiers in the War. Music will be provided by the Sing’n Seniors and Louise Atchison—We’ll Meet Again and Justin Ralph, Opera Singer to Folk Musician.

Admission to the event is free along with parking. Authors’ books will be available for purchase during intermission. Free coffee will be provided by Brewed Awakenings. Program commences at l:30 PM.