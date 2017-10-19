Literary Follies on the way

by Pat Babin

This year’s 15th Literary Follies, in celebration of Canada’s Sesquicentennial, focuses on Canadiana, with the spotlight on three well-known guest authors and very special musicians. This event, sponsored by the Friends of the North Grenville Public Library, is scheduled for 1:30 pm, Sunday, October 22, at the Grenville Mutual Insurance Building, at the Colonnade Mall, off Highway 43 in Kemptville.

This whimsical blend of the musical and the literary is free to the public along with parking.

The dynamic life of John Buchan, Canada’s 15th Governor General, will be highlighted by William Galbraith. Through his literary genius, Buchan, first Baron Tweedsmuir, penned thrillers such as The Thirty-Nine Steps. He worked tirelessly for Canadian unity and spent considerable time visiting Canada’s Far North.

Dan Black’s book focuses on Canada’s boy soldiers at Vimy Ridge, an account of heroism and hardship.

Victor Suthren surprises his audiences with his account of Capt. James Cook’s Canadian career; he is better known as a famous South Pacific explorer who claimed Australia for England.

The musical portion of the program consists of, first, Justin Ralph. Travelling a line between country, folk, and bluegrass, this troubadour and his banjo paint tales, both dark and light, of a simpler time. His passionate performances have people taking notice across the Ottawa Valley.

The Sing’n Seniors and Louise Atchison will be sharing their rendition of songs from We’ll Meet Again. Simply fabulous!!

Members of the organizing committee are Helen Bunn, Jeffrey Murray, Jude Levere, and Patrick Babin. Vivian Howe is in charge of the refreshments committee. For the second year in a row, Brewed Awakenings will provide free scrumptious coffee. Friends volunteers are handling the delicious pastries.

Authors will have books available for purchase.