Submitted by Doreen O’Sullivan

When our friend and neighbour, Peter Tagieff, died this Spring, it was said at his funeral that the two best decisions he ever made were to marry his lovely wife, Cindy, and to move to Kemptville.

Peter enjoyed living in Forest Creek and was thrilled when the Recreation Trail opened along the old rail line running behind his house.

It seemed appropriate that a living memorial be made to our friend. My husband and I chose an autumn blaze maple tree to plant along the trail behind his house in his honour. This tree is in clear view for Cindy to enjoy from her home.

There are four other such trees planted along there, in memory of our parents. These are living memorials to people who were special to us. They also are for the enhancement of the trail and birdlife, and for the enjoyment of all those who use this trail.

If you are interested in making such a living memorial to someone dear to you, please contact Mark Guy, Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture at the Municipality of North Grenville.