Local author promotes reading and imagination through book contest

A local author is holding a contest to encourage kids to read and use their imaginations. Barbara Avon is relatively new to North Grenville, having moved from Orleans in April to seek a more peaceful life in the country.

“My husband has always wanted to live in the country, so we just made the move,” she says.

Barbara has been writing since she was very young, but publishing her work is a more recent endeavour. “I didn’t publish my first book until 2014, when my husband encouraged me to,” she says. Since then, Barbara has written and published six novels for adults and two children’s books. She says her most recent publication, which is called “Static”, is a romance/suspense/time travel novel that was inspired by where she lives in North Grenville.

“It didn’t take me long to write,” she says. “I guess I was inspired by the country. People who know the area will recognize the scenery.”

The unique thing about her children’s novels is that there are blank pages where there should be pictures, to allow children to use their imaginations to create the illustrations. Her first book was originally written for her twin niece and nephew when they were born 14 years ago. When she decided to publish it, she couldn’t find an illustrator that fit the bill, so she came up with the idea to get her young readers to create their own drawings for the story. “I asked friends and readers whether they would be interested in having the kids draw the pictures, and they thought it was a great idea,” she says.

Barbara’s adult novels also have a unique element to them. They are all set in the 80s and 90s, with the theme of romance, suspense and, more recently, time travel. “When my readers pick up my books, I want them to escape,” she says. Barbara has also put out a Christmas novel and is working on another one set to be published later this year. With each of her novels she issues a red M.A.D.D. ribbon, because some of her books also have an underlying theme of drunk driving. She hopes that doing this will get her readers to put the ribbon on their car antennas to promote safe driving.

A couple weeks ago, Barbara announced the start of a contest that asks children to send in their book full of illustrations to have the chance of having their drawings printed permanently in the book’s next edition. Both of her children’s books, “Baba’s Wish” and “Shoemaker Mack”, are eligible to be entered, and the contest is open to all ages. Barbara says she will be the main judge, however she will also be enlisting the help of her now teenage niece and nephew, for whom her first book was originally created. “I want to spark the child’s imagination, get them to put down the technology, and just draw and see what they can come up with,” she says. The contest will close on December 1, 2017, and a winner will be announced on January 15, 2018.

Barbara’s books can be found on Amazon and Kobo and can also be purchased directly through her. For more information about her books, and the children’s book contest, you can email her at [email protected].