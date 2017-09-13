Local business raises money for Team Adelaide

A few years ago, Kathy Enright and Corinne Cote retired as school teachers and directed their energy into their Alpaca Farm, T(h)read Lightly, just outside of Oxford Mills. On retiring, they decided to have a party, calling it the “Life is Good Party”, and asking friends and family to contribute to the fun by donating to a worthy cause. The first year was such a success that they decided to host one every year. Neighbours and friends began donating items for silent auctions. Unfortunately, it grew to be too big to hold on their own small farm, so it was relocated to a neighbour’s larger property, the Lavigne farm. At first, they had been raising money for children in Peru, but, for the past few years, all money raised from their event has been allocated to Team Adelaide. This year, they were pleased to present a cheque to Jennifer Hossie, Co-Captain of Team Adelaide, for $1,652.

Team Adelaide is a group of family and friends who have become aware, through personal and family experiences, of how much our local children’s hospitals can change lives, and they gather each year to raise money to give back to those same hospitals. Since they started their efforts on behalf of CHEO in 2013, they have raised more than $53,000, an amazing sum. This year alone, more than $6,000 has been raised so far: $735 through their Garage Sale in June, and the rest through private donations.

The amount raised by Kathy and Corinne will make a huge difference for CHEO, Team Adelaide, and the young people who will need their help.

Special thanks go to:

Dave & Heather Burns

White Paws Canada

Kricklewood

Alpaca Tracks T(h)read Lightly

Dawna Marquette Jewelry

Le Saladier

Bernie & Gary Foster

Ferguson Energy Services

Marty and Carol Lavigne

Dolores Murgatroyd-Williams

Doug & Willy Gordon

Ray & Cathy Finley

Richard & Irene Lavigne

Jabulani Vineyard and Winery

Ian & Sandy Fredette

Feast of Fools Bakery

Margaret MacLennan

Fran Brauneisen

Joe and Joan Tensen

Bill Tibben of Tibben Farms Inc.

Carolyn and Bill Lillico

Ron and Pierette Enright

Music by Starfire