Local man surpasses his fundraising goal

A North Grenville resident has singlehandedly raised over $14,000 for Parkinson’s research. This is John Spero’s 13th year participating in the Parkinson SuperWalk, a nation-wide fundraiser to raise money for Parkinson Canada. He got involved with the walk when he himself was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. “I wanted to help find the solution,” he says.

Over his 12 years with the walk, he has raised $42,000 for Parkinson Canada, and last year he hit a personal high of $7,500. He says he made the goal of $10,000 for this year to try and surpass last year’s personal best. And he succeeded! His total raised is $14,403, making him the highest fundraiser in the National Capital Region, and fourth highest in all of Canada. Congratulations.