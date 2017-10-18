Logs-to-Lumber donates to KDH Foundation

Bob Parent, owner of Logs-to-Lumber will be holding an open house on the afternoon of October 21 at 790 Patterson Corners Road (across from the Kemptville Snowmobile Clubhouse). A portion of sales originating from this event will be donated to KDH Foundation. Bob will showcase and demonstrate his portable sawmill services and products. There will be a BBQ lunch available onsite. You can reach Logs-to-Lumber at 613-850-4203.

Thanks to the generous support of the community over the past year, the Foundation was able to provide $308,495 to the Hospital to purchase priority equipment needs. Technology continues to change rapidly in healthcare and keeping up with those changes is vital. For further information or to make a donation, contact the KDH Foundation office at 613-258-6133 (Ext 185 for Joanne or Ext 157 for Mary).