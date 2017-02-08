by Marguerite Boyer

In a world of uncertainty and oppression, life in North Grenville keeps moving forward, seemingly untouched by world events. Saturday night I met with a group of volunteers, (now, who would meet on a Saturday evening?) gathered together to wrap up a last meeting before their big event at the North Grenville Community Centre this coming Sunday, the Sweetheart Brunch. It is organised and presented by the Knights of Columbus Council 5333 on February 12, from 8:30 am to 1 pm.

The meeting lasted just a little over 15 minutes, as promised. (How often does that happen?) This group is organised, expertly enough to put on a brunch for over twelve hundred people. It’s because they have been doing it for 19 years. And this night they had more important things to do than just go through their list. They were actually wrapping 1,200 forks and knives for this weekend’s big event.

Imagine running a successful event for that many years, and it just keeps getting bigger. During the meeting organisers read out some of the sponsors names. I recognised them all, and yes they are the local businesses of North Grenville and surrounding area. The same names I hear over and over again. The ones with the big hearts that help make this event run so smoothly, as well as so many other events of this kind. And I also recognised so many of the volunteers.

This is not just a Sweetheart Brunch, it’s a time to meet with your neighbours, halfway through our winter, get caught up on the local happenings and just surround yourself with music and good food. Then you leave with a feeling that you have given something back to such a vibrant community as ours. The proceeds from the Sweetheart Brunch support many community initiatives and organizations and make a real difference to their bottom line. Throughout the morning, cheques will be presented to their representatives.

As I walked away from the wrappers, I could hear laughter and good cheer behind me, as I passed the pizza man, (what a wonderful aroma) delivering to the group inside, and I thought to myself, what a wonderful way to spend a Saturday evening after all. We are blessed that this event takes place here in our quiet little town, in the face of so much cruelty in the world, and where hearts are open to welcome everyone and to help those less fortunate than ourselves. I couldn’t be more proud of my community.