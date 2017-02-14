by sportsguy

On Friday night, the Kemptville 73’s battled the Pembroke Lumber Kings to walk away with a well deserved 4 to zip victory.

First frame| the 73’s skated circles around their opponents. but just couldn’t find the tape and out-shot them 17-9, ending it scoreless.

Second stanza| Kemptville came out on fire to put three markers on the board. Rowe to Wichers hammered it at Lumber Kings stopper and Neal Samanski, with his long stick from his knees, buried it on the doorstep off defender at 12:22 for opening marker. At 11:27, with Pembroke on PP, Hunter strips the disc to find Beauparlant to undress Glander, and Matt Tugnutt rifled into the open net for SHG. First unit would cycle down low as, with a man advantage, tic-tack-toe Gaudet across to Dow, and Alex Rowe overpowered his defenders to beat Glander for PPG at 7:45.

Last twenty: 73’s, still with foot on the gas, capitalized with SHG, after undisciplined play, Rowe over to Beauparlant breaking through neutral zone to Tyson Kirkby to launch one between the pipes at 12:22.

Lumber Kings’ Ryan Glander faced so much rubber that he must have felt like he was on road trip, as 73’s out-gunned them 44 to 20 to award Peter Brooks his first SO.

Just a reminder: the 73’s have five home games, with three back to back, and they would love to see you come out and support them on their way to the play-offs. Next game is Friday, February 17 at 7:30, when the Cornwall Colts are in the community barn……see you there.

Come on out and experience “Hockey with Edge”…..support your community 73’s.