Mainstreet prepares for Fire Department fundraiser

The Mainstreet Restaurant is getting ready for one of its famous fundraisers, in support of the Merrickville Fire Department. The yard next to the restaurant will be filled on Sunday with live music, door prizes, draws, a dunk tank, silent auction, and a delicious roast pork dinner, with cash bar.

“We usually do one major fundraiser a year,” says Mike Neelin, the owner of Mainstreet Restaurant. “It’s in our nature and the Fire Department is one of my favourite fundraising efforts.”

The Mainstreet Restaurant held a similar fundraiser two years ago, when they raised $14,000 to help buy a brush truck with a portable water tank, to be used to fight fires and perform rescues in areas where they need an off-road vehicle. This year, all the money raised will be going towards purchasing a UTV and trailer that will help keep the trails in Merrickville-Wolford safe. “We are responsible for a large portion of the Limerick Forest,” says Fire Chief Mark Urquhart.

The UTV will also come with a skid unit that can be used to carry people who are injured off the trails and out of remote areas that cannot by reached by car or truck. “It will be a resource that will assist the paramedics in the area as well,” Mark says.

The UTV will also be used for community events, and tracks will be purchased, so it will be just as useful in the winter. “It will have many functions that support what we do,” he says. “We are very proud to have the support of our community.”

The event will be this Sunday, September 17, 2017, from 3:00 – 8:00 pm, rain or shine. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Mainstreet Restaurant.