The annual 2K, 5K, and 10K Runs in Merrickville take place on Saturday, April 29, with an 8 am start. Proceeds from the 2017 run will support the Merrickville District Trails Society as well as the Merrickville Public School ‘Play for Everyone’ fundraising campaign for a new play structure.

Race Day Street Closures will take place along the race route starting at 7:30 am if you want to take part this year, on-line registrations close April 27, 23:59. You can also register in person on Friday, April 28, between 5:00-8:00 pm or on Saturday 6:30-7:30 am -CASH ONLY.

The Race is being chip timed, so bibs must be worn on the front with the numbers visible. Bib pickup is at the Merrickville Community Centre, 106 Read Street, on Friday evening, 5:00-8:00 pm and Saturday morning, April 29: 6:30 am – 7:45 am. Chip Times are being provided by Running Goat Timing, and online registrations provided by Race Roster.

On race day, there will be staggered start times for the different distances. The 10k begins at 8.00 am, with the 5K and 2K to follow. The Start, Finish and Bag Drop is at the Merrickville Community Centre.

Race Results will be posted at the Community Centre, and will be available online at runninggoattiming.com or run-merrickville.ca.

The 2017 Run Merrickville medal is being handcrafted here in Merrickville by our own Village Metalsmiths! Medals will be presented after the race in the community centre. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, male and female, in 5K and 10K will receive a medallion, and all entrants will receive a participant medallion.

Washrooms will be available at the Community Centre, and portable toilets will be available at the first water station. There will be Water Stations all along the route. First Aid will be available at the Community Centre. Mobile Aid station will be available on route. The race course will be marked with kilometre markers.

Pets are not permitted for safety and insurance reasons.

The Merrickville Heritage Classic started in 2015, when a group of running enthusiasts got together to plan a running event for the Village of Merrickville with the first run held in April of 2016. The aim was to promote an event in the village which would encourage people to get outside and get active through recreational running. The run promotes good health for all ages through physical activity.

It was decided to hold three distances, 2K, 5K, and 10K. The three running events provide a choice for participants and can be enjoyed by all – those who wish to walk and the serious runners. The distances are certified by Athletics Canada, the event itself is accredited by Athletics Ontario and the race timing is done by a chip timer.

The committee’s effort has been supported by Merrickville-Wolford Municipal Council, Merrickville Community Health Centre, Merrickville Fire Department and many local businesses.