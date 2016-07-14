Our ECO- Club at Merrickville Public has achieved gold standing with ECO- Schools Ontario. The great news was received at the end of the school year, just in time for our students to celebrate. Our club consists of about 15 students from grades 1-6 and 2 staff advisors. (Lindsay Latham and Lauren Perkins). The club has spearheaded many initiatives including; Boomerang lunches, Monitor Monsters, National Sweater Day, Healthy Earth Month, Winter Carnival Mascots, Recycle your Electronics Fundraiser as well as shed light on the recycling program within the school by demonstrating what can be recycled in each of our bins. Throughout the year, the Eco Team created discussions and brought awareness to energy conservation and waste management through school wide announcements and presentations at our schools’ monthly recognition assembly. We are very proud of our students, the earth is in good hands with these young people!