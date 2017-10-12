Model parliament program accepting applications

If you’re a high-school student interested in politics or want an inside look at how legislation is passed at Queen’s Park, Leeds-Grenville MPP Steve Clark is encouraging you to apply for the Legislative Assembly of Ontario’s Model Parliament program.

Applications for the three-day program that’s open to Ontario students in grades 10 to 12 are being accepted until October 30. Students selected to participate will be at Queen’s Park from February 21-23, 2018.

“It’s important to give young people an opportunity to get engaged in the political process, to see the impact it has on their day-to-day lives and develop a better understanding of how the system works,” said MPP Clark. “The Model Parliament program is a great way to gain that insight and I know students who have represented Leeds-Grenville in previous years really valued the experience.”

During the program, students have an opportunity to meet the key officials in the legislature, tour the building, learn about its history and study the province’s legislative process. The highlight of the three days is when students take their seats in the Legislative Assembly Chamber to participate in a debate as the ‘MPP’ for their home riding.

Steve Clark has been honoured in past years to participate by serving as the Speaker for the simulated session of the Assembly. Anyone interested in learning more about the program or applying can do so by visiting: http://discoveryportal.ontla.on.ca/en/youth-programs/model-parliament.