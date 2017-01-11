The Joint Services Committee (JSC) of Leeds and Grenville has approved the hiring of four full-time paramedics and a supervisor to address a rise in call volumes. A majority of JSC members voted in favour of adding workers in 2017 after hearing Leeds and Grenville Paramedic Service Chief Chris Lloyd’s Service Delivery Review report at a meeting last month. Requests for staffing increases in 2018 and 2019 were tabled until later.

Chief Lloyd, along with Deputy Chief Jeff Carss and data analyst John Cunningham, presented statistics showing the significant rise in service calls from 2010 to 2015 and the need for additional resources to maintain legislated service standards.

“We’re seeing a steady increase in calls from year to year,” Chief Lloyd said, adding an aging

population means this trend will continue. Paramedic Service calls have risen by 21% since 2010, climbing from 17,357 to 20,922 calls last year. Another 4.3% increase is projected by 2018.

“We know our system is at capacity,” Chief Lloyd said in stressing the need for more staff and

increased coverage in Leeds Grenville. The approximate projected cost for the four full-time

paramedics and a supervisor will be more than $600,000. Stand-by calls, where one ambulance is required to cover two locations within the region, have increased by 34% over five years. This can mean longer response times and data shows some geographical areas have long service wait times. Some calls are also taking longer, up by 14% more, and off-load delays at hospitals mean ambulances are off the road and unavailable for calls for longer periods.

Further statistics show there has been a 37% increase in calls triaged as emergency and a 20% rise in calls determined to be urgent. The report also outlines call response time data, predicted drive times to locations throughout Leeds Grenville, trends in geographical call distribution, as well as daytime and night-time volumes. Call volume data shows a 60/40-split between day and December 7, 2016 night calls. A majority of calls occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call volumes on weekends are steady as well.

“I think it has been a very comprehensive review and it was critical to have it for Joint Services to make an informed decision,” Counties CAO Andy Brown said. “Having this data also provides us with a benchmark moving forward. We will be able to determine what impact this will have on improving service”.

The Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service currently employs 52 full-time and 45-part-time paramedics, four full-time supervisors and three alternates, one Commander, a Deputy-Chief, and Chief. The fleet has 14 ambulances, one emergency support, and two emergency response vehicles. Paramedic Service stations are located in Gananoque, Elgin, Kemptville, Johnstown and Brockville. The Paramedic Service headquarters is located at the Counties main administration building on Central Avenue.

Further recommendations stemming from the report have been tabled until the January meeting. For more information contact Chief Chris Lloyd at 613-342-3840, ext. 2406.