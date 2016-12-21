The Municipality of North Grenville is pleased to announce that Phil Gerrard has been appointed as Director of Planning and Development effective January 1, 2017.

Mr. Gerrard has been with the Municipality of North Grenville since amalgamation in the role of Senior Planner and was employed with the Township of Oxford-on-Rideau prior to that.

“During his tenure with the Municipality, Mr. Gerrard has exhibited a superior level of understanding of planning principles and corporate business practices while demonstrating an unwavering approach to ensuring Council’s strategic direction pertaining to the modernization of corporate policies and procedures is implemented,” commented CAO Brian Carré.

With the appointment of Mr. Gerrard to the Director position, additional changes will be made to the structure of the Department. Effective January 1, 2017, the Municipality will support a Planner I and Planner II positions with Phil Mosher accepting the role of Planner II. The Municipality will be advertising for the Planner I position early in 2017. Management responsibilities for the Economic Development division will revert back to the Director of Planning and Development from the CAO.