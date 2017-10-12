Saturday, October 14, 10 am –12 pm

Ferguson Forest Centre

Nature in the ‘Hood: Come and discover some of the mushrooms that are found in Eastern Ontario. Join mushroom expert Cheryl Rush as she walks through the Ferguson Forest and explores the world of edible and poisonous fungi. Meet at the red gate on Honour Way, Ferguson Forest Centre, 275 County Rd 44, Kemptville.Signs will be posted from County Rd 43 and County Rd 44. Friends of the Ferguson Forest Centre events are open to the public and free of charge.