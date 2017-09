This clip is of Kemptville resident Meredith Luce showing off her musical chops. This folk rocker graced the stage of Ottawa Folk Festival, Ottawa Bluesfest and even had a live recording done at the Branch in Kemptville. Those who know her and her talent hope to see this new mother return to the stage very soon.

Meredith is also a member of the local business community as the owner of Luce Ends Graphic Design Services.