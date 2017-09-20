by Christina Thompson

Neon Night Fun Run for childhood cancer is almost here! On Saturday, September 23, hundreds of community members will gather for a 2K or 5K fun run/walk starting at Riverside Park, 200 Reuben Cres. The event will raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer, while also celebrating local kids currently battling cancer. At last year’s Neon Night, over 650 participants raised $65,000. Organizers hope to surpass that total this year.

The municipality has once again granted this event a local road closure, meaning there will be barricades at every intersection along the route and vehicles will be stopped. Prescott Street will have ‘rolling closures’, meaning runners may be stopped to allow a backup of delayed vehicles to make it through. There will be OPP officers along the perimeter, ensuring everyone’s safety, and there will be limited parking available at 200 Reuben Crescent.

Pre-run activities and registration begin at 5:30 p.m., including: a BBQ (food available by donation), Glow-in-the-dark face painting, Meet & Greet our Superheroes and Star Wars friends, real live puppet visits, cheerleader and dance group performances, and a fun obstacle course designed by Kemptville Physiotherapy Centre. Olympic athletes and hopefuls will be present at the event to support the cause, and will be there to support the childhood cancer warriors.

The opening ceremonies will start at 7:00 and will feature our special ‘Knighting’ ceremony that honours Childhood Cancer Warriors from our community: Addy, Abigail, Bailey, Brody, Joshua, Luke, Mackenzie, Rikki Leigh, and Tori are all looking forward to seeing you there!

The deadline to register online for the early bird rate of $40 is noon on Friday September 22, at cancer.ca/neonnightkemptville. You can also register onsite on Saturday, September 23, beginning at 5:30pm. Adults $50, Children $10 (15 years and under) and Family $90 (2 adults and up to 3 children). For more information, please contact Brenda Burich, Chair-Neon Night 613.258.9852, or [email protected], or Christina Thompson at the Canadian Cancer Society at 613-723-1744 ext 3620/ [email protected].

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national, community-based organization of volunteers, whose mission is the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer.