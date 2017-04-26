#GoNeon in Support of Childhood Cancer Research

Neon Night Fun Run – Kemptville is in its fourth year and through your generous support, we have raised over $165,000 for Childhood Cancer Research. This year the event takes place on Saturday, September 23, at Riverside Park with our Registration/Pre-party kickoff at 5:30 pm followed by our opening ceremonies at 7 pm. Last year’s run saw more than 650 participants gather for a fun, non-competitive event, participating in either the 2K or 5K run.

Registration for Neon Night is now open at a pre-event price of $40 adult, $10 for children aged fifteen and younger. There is also a $90 family registration fee which covers two adults and up to three kids. By registering early, your t-shirt size is guaranteed. Event day registration is $50.

The event is an opportunity for communities to rally together in the fight against childhood cancer, celebrate childhood cancer survivors with our knighting ceremony, and remember those children who have lost their lives to the disease. Every year, about 950 children under 15 are diagnosed with cancer in Canada. One child with cancer is one too many. In addition to investing in Canada’s best childhood cancer research, the Canadian Cancer Society is providing families with vital support programs so they do not have to face cancer alone.

Drew Hosick, a local announcer on 97.5 Juice FM, is experiencing firsthand the reality of having a child diagnosed with cancer. He writes, “We thought we were going into CHEO because Abigail had cracked her femur. Next thing we knew, our world was turned upside down when we found out she had cancer. While the staff is amazing, watching Abigail suffer through the side effects is heartbreaking. More research can mean better and safer treatments for children like her. That’s why we need to raise money for childhood cancer research through fundraisers like Neon Night Kemptville.”

While progress has been made, we know that there is still more work to be done because childhood cancer is still the No.1 cause of the disease-related deaths in children. Join our event and help us fight this battle. Sign up at www.cancer.ca/neonnightkemptville and join our Facebook page www.facebook.com/neonnightkemptville. A highlight video from last year can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/213114616. Together we can make a difference.

Volunteering at Neon Night

Neon Night planning committee is looking for volunteers to help on event day. Volunteers are essential to the success of this event, and we need people to assist on the route and with various activities. Those interested please email [email protected], or call 866.877.0309 X3653.

For more information or to find out about Sponsoring our event, please contact: Anita Carley, 866.877.0309 X3653, [email protected], or Brenda Burich, Chair-Neon Night 613.258.9852, [email protected].