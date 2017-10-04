On September 23, at the Neon Night Fun Run in Kemptville, community members rallied together on one of the hottest days in September.

This year’s 4th annual event was bigger and brighter than ever before, drawing a record breaking 790 participants and event total of $80,000. North Grenville Fire Service and Merrickville Fire Department came out to support the event and helped out to cool off participants at the finish line with a rain shower from one of the aerials.

“This is such a powerful event,” remarked Christina Thompson, Fundraising Specialist for the Canadian Cancer Society. “This community truly bands together for the kids and it is really making an impact. People may not realize that there can be long-term side effects that can last for decades. Every child with cancer deserves the best care and our researchers are working hard to improve the treatments they need.”

Christina congratulated the local organizing committee who pulled together a fantastic event and who truly deserve the credit for this past weekend’s success. In four years, this event has raised over $250,000, and they will continue to hold the event year after year to fund more research.

“Words cannot express the gratitude for the huge turnout and support for this event” remarked Brenda Burich, Event Chair Neon Night for Childhood Cancer. “We truly have one of the most generous communities, who are willing to get decked out in Neon and make the night bright for our Warriors.”

Childhood cancer warriors, were knighted again this year during the opening ceremony. In honour of their battle, Canadian Olympic & Olympic hopeful athletes knighted child warriors who are currently going through treatment or have completed their last treatment.

Codi Jeffreys from the Jewel 98.5 FM morning show and Carrie Smith from the presenting sponsor, Kemptville Physiotherapy, kicked off the evening celebration.

Fundraising events like Neon Night help fund the continuing development of more effective childhood cancer treatments. In 2016, CCS invested $4.4M in childhood cancer research (representing 11% of the total research investment). In addition, about 40% of research investment, funded research into multiple or all cancer types, which can also have an impact on childhood cancers. CCS-funded researchers are actively searching for new ways to detect, diagnose and treat childhood cancers, as well as reduce long-term side effects faced by many as a result of their treatments.

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national community-based organization dedicated to preventing cancer, saving lives and supporting people living with cancer through research funding, services and advocacy. We are Canada’s largest charity fighting all types of cancer and leading authority on cancer statistics and information. To learn more, call 1 888 939-3333 or visit cancer.ca.