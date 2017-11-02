New Horizon Club enjoying an active fall season

by Shirley Price

The New Horizon Club opened this fall season on September 13 with a delicious pot luck lunch and the 2017 Annual General Meeting and election of officers for 2017-2018. The following members were elected to office: Members at Large: Grayce Muir, Eleanor Muscroft, Cory Vanderham and Klaus Wierspecker; Chair, Refreshment Committee: Karin Wierspecker; Programme Officer: GolidaTym; Secretary: Ruby Schryburt; Treasurer: Jean Travers; Vice-President: Barbara McDerby; President: Shirley Price.

On September 25, members welcomed speaker Brian Porter, Historian and retired teacher. Brian arrived in the persona of Major James Walsh, wearing the uniform of the Northwest Mounted Police. Major Walsh is one of Canada’s unsung heroes. He was sent to Saskatchewan with a contingent of men to ensure law and order in the territories. He is best known for his role in meeting Chief Sitting Bull who, with several thousand Sioux, made their way to Canada after the Battle of Little Big Horn. At the border they were met by Major Walsh and a handful of Northwest Mounted Police. This is a story well worth reading, and can be found through the internet. Major Walsh was born in Prescott and died in Brockville, where he is buried. Mount Walsh, a mountain peak in the Saint Elias Mountains in the Yukon, is named after him.

The celebration of Oktoberfest was held on October 11 at the Merrickville Legion, where a traditional German lunch of sausage, sauerkraut, potato salad and rolls was served, followed by a delicious strudel. The meal was prepared and served by Legion volunteers. Many thanks to those Legion members who made this event so successful.

The November meeting will be held in the Burritt’s Rapids Community Hall at noon. This will be a fun event, as the New Horizon Club celebrates Canada 150. The first challenge will be to write a limerick with a Canadian theme, to be read aloud by the author. The second challenge will be a “So You Think You Know Canada!” test. A list of 25 questions will be handed out at each table. The table that gets the most correct answers will win the jellybeans.

The highlight of this event will be the personal stories of five of our members, who were born in other countries and have volunteered to talk about why they chose to emigrate to Canada, and their best and worst experiences. This will be a pot luck lunch, and members are invited to bring main dishes or desserts remembered from their youth, whether here in Canada or, if not born in Canada, from their home country.

The final event this Fall will be our annual Christmas lunch, to be held in the Burritt’s Rapids Community Hall, starting at noon on Wednesday, December 8. This will be a catered traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Tickets will be $25.00 and must be purchased in advance. Call Jean for tickets: (613)283-6439.

The executive committee is working now at planning activities from January to May 2018. These programmes will be available at the Christmas lunch. New members are welcome to join this active group. All adults 55 plus are eligible. Membership is $12.00 a year and most meetings are held at the Burritt’s Rapids Community Centre. Call Shirley at 613-258-9315 for programme information, meeting dates and times.