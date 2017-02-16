The members of the New Horizon Club kicked off a busy winter/spring program on January 11 with a pot luck lunch.

A power point presentation of photographs and albums of members and activities enjoyed over the thirty-four years since the New Horizon Club was formed was the highlight of a meeting held on January 25.

The annual Valentine Tea was enjoyed on February 8, with red being the dominant colour of table settings and hats. Tea was served by Janet Glaves, Jean Travers, Helen Brazier, Karin and Klaus Wierspecker. Ruby Crawford was congratulated on her 95th birthday with members singing a special song with lyrics by Janet Glaves.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 22 at 2:00 pm, and will feature Bruce Harrison, Vice-Chair of the Police Services Board of North Grenville. Bruce will speak on the topic “Senior Fraud”.

All adults 5+ are welcome to join the New Horizon Club. The annual membership is $12.00. Meetings are held in the Burritt’s Rapids Community Hall. Most meetings begin at 2:00 pm. Special event meetings with meals begin at 12:00 noon.

For program and membership information please call Janet at 613-269-2737.