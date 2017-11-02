New to North Grenville: pedestrian crossovers

As part of the development of the County Road #44 multi-use pathway, two pedestrian crossovers have been installed. The crossovers are located in front of the Municipal Centre (285 County Road 44) and the Fire Station (259 County Road 44).

This type of crossover is new to the Municipality and, in an effort to educate both pedestrians and drivers on their safe and proper use, the Municipality has created infographics that can be viewed on the Municipal website at www.northgrenville.ca, or on the Municipality’s social media channels (Twitter & Facebook). Copies can also be picked from the Municipal office.

The information also outlines the fines and penalties for misuse of the crossovers.