A plaque for Merrickville’s Vimy Oak, planted at cenotaph park in May, was unveiled at 10 am on Canada Day. The plaque was made at Merrickville’s Alloy Foundry and dedicates the tree to those who fought in the battle of Vimy Ridge, including three men from Merrickville who died during the battle: Private Thomas John Irvine, Lance Corporal William Graham Knowles and Private Hugh Lloyd Knowles. The tree itself descends from acorns gathered after the battle in 1917.