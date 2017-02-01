The signs at the Kemptville College campus were changed recently, leading to some speculation as to the significance of the move. The old signs read: “University of Guelph Kemptville Campus”. This has now been changed to read simply: “Kemptville Campus”. There was some speculation as to what this alteration might mean: had some definite arrangement been made regarding the future of the campus?

In fact, the answer was simple. As Pat Remillard, the Project Manager at the University of Guelph Kemptville Campus, told the Times: “The sign was in need of repair, and given that negotiations between North Grenville and the Province have not yet concluded, the ‘Kemptville Campus’ name was retained, and University of Guelph was removed to reflect the fact that there are a growing number of organizations on site, and U of G no longer delivers programs at this location”.