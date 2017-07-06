On Sunday, June 25, The Kemptville Players had its first read through of the fall play ‘Sadie Flynn Comes to Big Oak’ by Norm Foster. In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, as well as the 50th anniversary of The Kemptville Players, we are proud to present this Canadian play by such a well known Canadian playwright. The play is full of colourful and intriguing characters, but, underneath the humour, there lurks human and sometimes heartbreaking stories.

Rehearsals will start in July, and the show times are October 26 to 29 at the Urbandale Arts Centre. More articles to follow as the play progresses, with details of tickets sales and dinner theatre.