On Sunday, October 2, 2016, Joe Roberts and his Push for Change campaign kept their promise and came to Kemptville. His message was passionate, sincere, and dedicated to his cause: “to raise youth homelessness awareness”.

At some point during his walk to Kemptville, Joe reached the 3,000 kms point of his cross Canada “Push For Change” campaign. Those who met and spoke with Joe Roberts, during his visit to Kemptville, all came up with the same words to describe him: “An amazing man to speak to, who is passionate, devoted, and determined to knock on any government level door to get his message across!”

North Grenville Youth Up wish Joe and Marie Roberts all the best as they continue their journey across Ontario and Canada to spread the word that:

“We need to put aside the flimflam, smoke and mirrors, political allegiance, and set up more proactive steps/programs to prevent future youth homelessness”.

This is a serious issue in our country, and, if we don’t wake up soon to address it, in a short period of time, our country will have a youth homelessness issue like in the country to the south of us!

North Grenville Youth Up would like to thank all who supported our campaign to bring Joe Roberts to our community: Cogeco; Grenville Mutual Insurance; Classic Graphics Team; Herb White Automotive; Outer Creations Landscaping; B & H Grocery (Jim Beveridge); Jonssons YIG (Steve and Sylvie); Food Basics Kemptville (Lynn); North Grenville Times; Terry Marcotte-CTV News Ottawa; Lemar Luxe Spa Prescott; Kemptville Rotary Club; Brewed Awakenings (Kika Smith); Municipality of North Grenville; Kemptville Building Centre-Rona; First Stop Tool & Equipment Rentals (Neil); Kemptville Insurance (Sandy); 43 AutoWorks; J.T. Autoparts; Britannia Cabinetry; D.R. Howell Electric Inc.; Loughlin’s Country Store (Marg); Capilano Pizza (Kamel); Quist & Humphreys Law Firm; Happy Shtick-Made To Lift Your Sprits!; Crackle Pop Kindling-Ignite It Right!; The Village Bean Coffee House; Baldachin Inn; Hard Stones Grill-Kemptville; Grant’s Carpet Cleaning; Equinelle Golf Club; St. Michaels Catholic High School (James and Dawn); North Grenville District High School (Judy, Jane, and Rebecca) ; Metroland Media; Juice FM Kemptville.

$8,600.00 dollars was raised for the cause, 50% going to the Push For Change campaign and the other 50% going to our Local Kemptville Youth Centre. On January 4, 2017, the Kemptville Youth Centre received our donation cheque in the amount of $4,300 dollars!

“Lets locally continue the progress of such cause”.

