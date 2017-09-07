Nominate an economic development leader

Nominations for the 2017 Bill Thake Memorial Award for Economic Development Leadership are now being accepted. Also called the Warden’s Award, it recognizes a volunteer who has shown outstanding commitment and leadership, resulting in the growth and vitality of the Leeds Grenville economy within the 10 member municipalities. It is presented at the annual Leeds Grenville Economic Development Summit on Friday, November 17.

An overview of the award and the nomination form are online on our Summit 2017 page.

DEADLINE: Friday, September 29, 2017

Please connect with us at [email protected] or call Deanna Clark at 613-342-3840, ext. 5360.