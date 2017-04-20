Canada 150th Events
|Date
|Event
|Spring
|Kemptville Horticultural Society, planted Canada tulips in Rotary Park and enhancements to the flowers in the park to reflect the 150th celebration
|Closing Nov 15
|Youngsters of Yore, Sesquicentennial Photo Contest.
All photos must be taken within the borders of our Municipality by North Grenville residents.
Photographs (up to 3 may be submitted by each individual) must be printed on 8 1/2 x 11 glossy or matte photo paper (without borders and unframed). Name, address, and phone number of each entrant must be printed on the backside of each photo along with date photo was taken. Title for photos is optional.
The top three photos will receive awards. All submissions will eventually be displayed. Photos may be deposited in a special container at the North Grenville Public Library on Water Street.
|April 29
|Royal Canadian Legion Kemptville Branch 212 Anniversary Committee Dedication of the Legion Building (Public)
Location: 100 Reuben Crescent
Date of Event: Saturday, April 29, 2017 – 2:00 p.m.
|May 26
|North Grenville Concert Choir, "Songs of Canada"
7:30pm Holy Trinity, Merrickville
|May 27
|North Grenville Concert Choir, "Songs of Canada"
7:30pm Winchester United
|May 28
|North Grenville Concert Choir, "Songs of Canada"
2:00pm St. John's, Kemptville
|May 28
|Rotary Club of Kemptville, Duck Race
Location is Rotary Park and the Prescott St bridge
|June 10
|Friends of the NG Public Library, Puppet Show and Workshop
Municipal Centre 10am -4:30pm
|June 22
|Oxford-on-Rideau Public School
Family BBQ
|June 24
|Kemptville Horticultural Society
Bud to Bloom Garden Tour
June24, 2017
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
There are 8 private homes on this tour ranging from quaint urban gardens to large country gardens showcasing both amazing hard and soft landscaping ideas. Price is $15 per ticket including afternoon tea at historic Burritts Rapids Hall, Burrrits Rapids, Ontario.
Tickets will be available at Brewed Awakenings in Kemptville after May 1, 2017 or email Kemptville Horticultural Society at [email protected] or by calling Doreen at 613-215-0232.
All proceeds of this tour go toward the KHS Annual Bursaries awarded to Students in Horticultural related programs.
|June 29
|Voyageur Brigade Society, Ottawa Brigade: South Wind Brigade
2017 Big Canoe Journeys, Rideau Provincial Park
|July 1
|Rotary Club of Kemptville Canada Day Parade
|July 1
|Municipality of North Grenville
Celebrate in Riverside Park, Kemptville
Celebrate in Maplewood Park, Oxford Mills
fireworks display at dusk in Riverside Park
|July 1
|Kemptville Legion is holding Breakfast from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by the Flag Raising ceremony at 10:30 AM . Children’s games and a Bar-B-Q in the afternoon. Beer garden is open thru the afternoon. All events open to the public.
|July 15
|Friends of the Ferguson Forest Centre
Canada 150 Family Fun Fest
Location: Arboretum in Ferguson Forest Centre
10 am - 5 pm - free & open to the public