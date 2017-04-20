Spring Kemptville Horticultural Society, planted Canada tulips in Rotary Park and enhancements to the flowers in the park to reflect the 150th celebration

Closing Nov 15 Youngsters of Yore, Sesquicentennial Photo Contest.

All photos must be taken within the borders of our Municipality by North Grenville residents.

Photographs (up to 3 may be submitted by each individual) must be printed on 8 1/2 x 11 glossy or matte photo paper (without borders and unframed). Name, address, and phone number of each entrant must be printed on the backside of each photo along with date photo was taken. Title for photos is optional.

The top three photos will receive awards. All submissions will eventually be displayed. Photos may be deposited in a special container at the North Grenville Public Library on Water Street.

April 29 Royal Canadian Legion Kemptville Branch 212 Anniversary Committee Dedication of the Legion Building (Public)

Location: 100 Reuben Crescent

Date of Event: Saturday, April 29, 2017 – 2:00 p.m.

May 26 North Grenville Concert Choir, "Songs of Canada"

7:30pm Holy Trinity, Merrickville

May 27 North Grenville Concert Choir, "Songs of Canada"

7:30pm Winchester United

May 28 North Grenville Concert Choir, "Songs of Canada"

2:00pm St. John's, Kemptville

May 28 Rotary Club of Kemptville, Duck Race

Location is Rotary Park and the Prescott St bridge

June 10 Friends of the NG Public Library, Puppet Show and Workshop

Municipal Centre 10am -4:30pm

June 22 Oxford-on-Rideau Public School

Family BBQ

June 24 Kemptville Horticultural Society

Bud to Bloom Garden Tour

June24, 2017

10:00 am to 4:00 pm



There are 8 private homes on this tour ranging from quaint urban gardens to large country gardens showcasing both amazing hard and soft landscaping ideas. Price is $15 per ticket including afternoon tea at historic Burritts Rapids Hall, Burrrits Rapids, Ontario.

Tickets will be available at Brewed Awakenings in Kemptville after May 1, 2017 or email Kemptville Horticultural Society at [email protected] or by calling Doreen at 613-215-0232.

All proceeds of this tour go toward the KHS Annual Bursaries awarded to Students in Horticultural related programs.

June 29 Voyageur Brigade Society, Ottawa Brigade: South Wind Brigade

2017 Big Canoe Journeys, Rideau Provincial Park

July 1 Rotary Club of Kemptville Canada Day Parade

July 1 Municipality of North Grenville

Celebrate in Riverside Park, Kemptville

Celebrate in Maplewood Park, Oxford Mills

fireworks display at dusk in Riverside Park

July 1 Kemptville Legion is holding Breakfast from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by the Flag Raising ceremony at 10:30 AM . Children’s games and a Bar-B-Q in the afternoon. Beer garden is open thru the afternoon. All events open to the public.