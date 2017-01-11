On Sunday, February 5, 2017, North Grenville Dog Parks Inc. and Canadian Tire, Kemptville will host its first annual “Dog Park Derby” at the Rideau Carleton Raceway. This event is a major fundraiser for the establishment of an off-leash dog park in North Grenville, located in Ferguson Forest.

The evening promises to be fun-filled with live harness racing, fine dining, a spectacular silent auction, 50/50 Draw, door prizes, complimentary race program, a $2 race, a $5 slot voucher, free valet parking and coat check. If you have not been to the raceway lately, the newly-renovated dining room offers even more choices than before! You can enjoy freshly made sushi and a live action grill section where you can enjoy signature dishes. The only problem left for you, in face of all those succulent options, will be to make room for an amazing dessert selection.

There will be incredible sponsorship and advertising opportunities for this event. Tickets are $40 (adults) and $20 (children 6 to 12). Children 5 and under eat free. For ticket purchase, sponsorship opportunities and additional information contact Candice O’Connell, event chairperson, at 613.258.0697 or e-mail [email protected]

Do not be disappointed. Be sure to get your tickets. All proceeds go towards establishing the Ferguson Forest Dog Park.